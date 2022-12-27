Steven Paul Burns, 41, a resident of Emerson, Arkansas passed peacefully at his home on Saturday, December 24, 2022.
Steven was born on June 23, 1981 to Brenda Kennemer Burns and Joe Paul Burns. Steven enjoyed riding around with his dogs in his truck and watching movies.
Steven was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bernice Kennemer Thomas, Gerald Kennemer, Margie Beard Burns and John Paul Burns; uncles, Jerry Don Burns, Kenneth Kennemer and Keith Kennemer; and aunt, Mary Kennemer.
Those left to cherish his memory include his parents; brothers, Shane Hobgood of Magnolia and Christopher Hobgood of Emerson; sister, Shelly Burns of Emerson; nieces, Angela (Ashley) Walker of Waldo and Alexis Burns of Emerson; nephew, Austin Burns of Emerson; great nephews, Jaxon, Ashley and Robert Walker of Waldo; aunt, Leanna Thomas Hanry of Lillie, LA; cousins, Jenny Burns of Fort Kent, ME, Jessie Burns of Emerson, Shannon Kennemer Murry, Wayne Kennemer and Quin Kennemer, all of Taylor, Tamela (Brad) Harrell of Springhill, LA, Mike (Angela) Kennemer of Crosby, TX, Brian Kennemer of Mont Belvieu, TX, Josh (Amber) Kennemer of Livingston, TX, Randi Reece of Dardanelle, Hunter Hanry and Lauren Hanry, both of Lillie, LA and extended family and friends.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Lewis Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia with Dr. Eric Goble officiating.
Burial will follow at Magnolia Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Shane Nipper, Austin Burns, Jason Savoie, J.C. Massey, Cliff Dendy and Ashley Walker.