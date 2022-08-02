Nancy Williams, 81, of Magnolia passed away Friday, July 29, 2022 at Wentworth Place in Magnolia.
She was born October 18, 1940 in TEXarkana to the late Searcy Hunter Atkinson and Edna Mae (Andrews) Atkinson. She was an active member of First United Methodist Church, The Daughters of the American Revolution, served on the board at Southern Arkansas University, and volunteered at the Stew Pot.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 61 years, Charles Kenneth Williams Jr.; and a sister, Jean Wren.
She is survived by her children, Chuck Williams of Magnolia, David Williams and wife Brenda of Grapevine, TX, and Amy Williams Garland and husband Bud of Magnolia; grandchildren, Jake Williams and Sam Williams of Magnolia, Nick Williams and Kassidy Williams of Grapevine, TX; sister, Roberta Guillory of Baton Rouge, LA; and a host of extended family and friends.
Visitation with the family will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Lewis Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, August 5, 2022 at First United Methodist Church in Magnolia with Rev. Larry Kelso officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc.
A private burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to First United Methodist Church, Stew Pot, 320 West Main, Magnolia, AR 71753.
