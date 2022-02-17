Barry Joe Young, 83, of Emerson passed away Monday, February 14, 2022 at the CHI St. Vincent’s Hot Springs Hospital.
Barry was born on October 25, 1938 in the Calhoun community in Columbia County to the late Claude D. and Willie (Hickman) Young. He worked 10 years as a draftsman for Shanhouse and left in 1966 to start his own logging company and was a logging contractor until he retired. He believed in working hard to provide for his family and was of the Baptist faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents; stepsons, Scotty Waller and Johnny Waller; and brother, Carrol D. Young.
Barry is survived by his wife, Barbara Young of Emerson; his children, Larry Young and wife Lynn of Magnolia, Candi Vaughn and husband Lonnie of Springhill, TN, and Matt Young and wife Lynn of Magnolia; stepchildren, Billy Waller and wife Dana of Emerson, Jimmy Waller and Bobbi Waller of Emerson; six grandchildren, seven step-grandchildren, one great-grandchild; sister, Aletha Kay Williamson of Stamps, and a host of extended family and friends.
Graveside services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, February 19, 2022 at the Emerson Presbyterian Cemetery with Dr. Eric Goble officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
Memorial donations may be made to the Emerson Presbyterian Cemetery, P.O. Box 275, Emerson, AR 71740.
