Mildred Beene, 91, of Magnolia passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on Monday, November 10, 1930 in Emerson, the seventh of the 14 children of the late Hatley and the late Mattie (née Buffington) McDowell.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bennie Beene; her parents; and 12 of her siblings.
Those left to cherish her memory include her only surviving sibling, Mattie Willis of Magnolia; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Public visitation will be from noon until 4 p.m. Friday, August 12, 2022.
Funeral services will commence at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 13, at the A.C. Henderson Memorial Chapel, 614 Calhoun Road, Magnolia. Interment will follow in 23rd Psalm Cemetery under the direction of Henderson Funeral Service.
Masks are required for attendance of all services.