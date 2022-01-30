Brenda Gail McAteer, 59, of Emerson passed away Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Magnolia Regional Medical Center.
She was born June 19, 1962 in Magnolia to Gailon and Martha Beevers-Williams.
A celebration of life will be held 2 p.m. Monday, January 31 at Bethel Church in Magnolia with burial to follow in the Shiloh Cemetery in Waldo. Pastor Scott will be the eulogist.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Bethel Church, 131 Bethel Road, Magnolia.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask while attending visitation and the funeral service.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book.