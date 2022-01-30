McAteer

Funeral services for Brenda Gail McAteer will be 2 p.m. Monday, January 31 at Bethel Church in Magnolia.

Brenda Gail McAteer, 59, of Emerson passed away Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Magnolia Regional Medical Center.

She was born June 19, 1962 in Magnolia to Gailon and Martha Beevers-Williams.

A celebration of life will be held 2 p.m. Monday, January 31 at Bethel Church in Magnolia with burial to follow in the Shiloh Cemetery in Waldo. Pastor Scott will be the eulogist.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Bethel Church, 131 Bethel Road, Magnolia.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask while attending visitation and the funeral service.

