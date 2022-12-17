Marvin Eugene Wynn, 90, of Emerson passed away Friday, December 16, 2022 at his home.
Marvin was born on April 17, 1932 in Magnolia.
He retired from Albemarle after 30-plus years where he was a maintenance supervisor. He proudly served his country in the United States military. He was a faithful and active member of Antioch East Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. He loved hunting and gardening.
Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, S.T. Wynn and Blanche (Baker) Wynn; a brother, Jimmy Wynn; sisters, Carolyn Baker and Dixie Crawford; and a son-in-law, Fred Hutcheson.
He is survived by his two daughters, Genia Harrell and husband Greg, and Teresa Hutcheson; granddaughter, Melissa Staggs and husband Mark; grandson, Jason Hutcheson and wife Amanda; great-grandchildren, Ayden Hutcheson, Kendall Staggs and Maeli Hutcheson; and a brother, Tommy Wynn, all of Magnolia.
Visitation with the family will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday at Lewis Funeral Home. Memorial donations may be made to Antioch East Cemetery, 1070 Columbia Road 295, Magnolia, AR 71753.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, December 19, 2022 at Antioch East Baptist Church with Bro. Ron Owen and Bro. Tim Wooley officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc.
Pallbearers will be Justin Clark, Randy Baxter, Rick McMurtrey, Larry Parker, Jimmy Ray Wynn and Jeff Morgan.
Honorary pallbearers will be the deacons of Antioch East Baptist Church, Stanley Irons, Fred Edwards, Cole Drake and Matt Young.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book or share memory.