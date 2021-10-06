Ms. Joy Page was born on February 12, 1927 to the late Gilbert and Pricilla Paige in Willisville.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers and sisters.
Joy accepted Christ at an early age and united with Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Willisville. She later moved to Little Rock and joined with Mount Zion Baptist Church where she remained a member until her passing. Joy actively served at Mount Zion in a number of roles. In addition to Bible study, she was a member of the Terrie P. Ward Circle, Women’s Missionary Union.
Joy received her degree in education at Arkansas Baptist College and Philander Smith College, both in Little Rock. She was known by family, friends and colleagues alike to be in avid support of education and tirelessly provided guidance to many in their efforts. Joy worked for several years as a teacher in the Little Rock School District and will be remembered fondly by those she mentored and taught.
Joy departed this life on September 29, 2021. Preceding her in death were sisters, Roberta Askew of Waldo, Earnestine Kelly of Little Rock, Ivory Dell Nelson, Cassie Mae Hale, Myrtle Nichols and Althia Strather, all of Detroit; brothers, Johnie Page, Hubert Page, Sam Page and Elbert Page, all of Willisville, Thomas Paige of Detroit, Harvest Page of Camden and James Paige of Dallas.
Joy was a rock in the family and persisted in instilling a sense of unity and love in her interactions with family. She will always be remembered and appreciated for stepping up and providing unconditional love and support and lifelong commitment to the wellbeing of the family. She leaves to cherish her memory, a host of nieces, nephews, friends and church family who remember her dearly and honor her memory.
Walk through visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Friday, October 8, 2021 at Gateway Funeral Home, 2405 S. Gaines, Little Rock.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Marks Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia. Interment will be at McKinney Cemetery in Willisville.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask during visitation and the service.
Services are under the direction of Marks Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book.