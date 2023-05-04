Mother Artava Lindsey was born on August 14, 1931 in Blackburn, LA, located in Claiborne Parish. Her parents were Eliza Thomas and Johnnie Jones. She entered her eternal peace on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at her home.
Mother Lindsey loved people and enjoyed fishing and cooking. She worked as a cook at Southern State College (now Southern Arkansas University) after moving from Gary, IN to Magnolia to help care for her mother. Her love was extended to her family and any child in her neighborhood that would stop by to visit. She was affectionately known in her neighborhood as the “Candy Lady.”
Mother Lindsey united with New Calvary Church of God in Christ in 1982, under the leadership of then Superintendent Wallace Johnson. Mother Lindsey served faithfully on many boards and auxiliaries while under his leadership. Later, as he continued to accept more responsibilities of leadership, Mother Lindsey served in whatever areas she was needed as the church continued to grow and became the Greater New Calvary Church of God in Christ. After Bishop Johnson’s death in 2012, Mother Lindsey continued to serve faithfully under the leadership of Superintendent Cedric Mitchell. She took her role as an assistant Sunday School teacher to the adult women’s class seriously. She was also a proud member of the Pastor’s Aid, Benevolence Committee, Woman’s Auxiliary, Pastor’s Counsel Committee, and the Senior Mother’s Board. Mother Lindsey’s life of faithful service at Greater New Calvary Church of God in Christ continued for thirty-nine years until her health failed.
Mother Lindsey was preceded in death by her parents, Eliza Thomas Critten and Johnnie Jones; her husband, Ellis Lindsey; two brothers, Marvin Jones of Fort Worth, TX and Arlester Jones of Dallas; three sisters, Margie Watts of Pasadena, CAa, Bertha Hines of Shreveport, LA and Catherine Jones of Minden, LA; and one granddaughter, Chyna Cornelious of Magnolia.
Mother Lindsey leaves to cherish her memory a daughter, Linda Lindsey, and a son, Victor Lindsey, both of Magnolia; two sisters, Dezzie and Dessie Oliver; and a brother, Willie Jones, all of Minden, LA; grandchildren, Vicky and Victoria Lindsey of Magnolia, J’amico Cornelious of Magnolia, and Kason Rone of Dallas; five great-grandchildren, Princeton, Keylie, Kyjuan, Kyniah and Skylar; and a host of relatives and friends who will miss her dearly.
Celebration of Life services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, May 4, 2023 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia. Burial will follow at 23rd Psalms Cemetery in Magnolia, under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
Superintendent Larry Roach will be the eulogist.
Due to COVID-19, masks are encouraged but not required while attending visitation or the funeral service. However, wearing masks ensures safety for yourself and others.
