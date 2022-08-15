George A. Matlock, 82, of Magnolia passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at the Magnolia Regional Medical Center.
George was born on July 3, 1940 to the late Willie Lee and Charlie Pauline (Attaway) Matlock of Miller County, Arkansas. He graduated from the TexARKana High School in 1958 and enlisted in the Arkansas Army National Guard in November 1958, where he enjoyed his duties as an Army cook. He worked at the Red River Army Depot as a combat vehicle mechanic until his retirement in 1971. He relocated to Waldo, where he delivered papers for the Arkansas Democrat, and lived the rest of his life in Magnolia.
George was survived by his devoted wife, Florence J. Matlock; and two stepchildren, Roger Burks and wife Tammy of Magnolia, and Shelly Stiles and husband David of Village. He was blessed with 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
The family appreciates prayers and condolences during their time of loss and would like memorial donations to be made in his honor to the Activity Department, The Springs of Magnolia, 2642 North Dudney Rd., Magnolia, AR 71753.
A private memorial service will be held at a later time. Cremation services were provided by Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
