John Wesley Vaughan Sr., 72, of Emerson passed away Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at his home.
He was born May 16, 1950 in Springhill, LA. He loved hunting, fishing, and gardening but his favorite past time was collecting and restoring cast iron. He was the creator and a regular on his Facebook page “DA WOOLY BOOGER” cast iron restorations n cooking n grilling.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Grady Gussie Vaughan and Lula Faye (Malone) Vaughan; son, Steven Wesley Vaughan; brother, Grady G. Vaughan Jr.; and sister, Melinda Vaughan.
John is survived by two sisters, Rhonda Smith and husband Kenneth, and Ellen Vaughan; his four children, Debra Phillips and husband Gary, Kim Burns and husband Robert, Anita Maxwell and husband Ethan, and John Wesley Vaughan Jr. and wife Justina; grandchildren, Damian Vaughan, Jordan and Rachel Woods, Robert Wayne Burns Jr., Henley Phillips, Destiny and Kelsi May, Valerie Vaughan, Kailey Vaughan, Samantha Burns, Desiray Vaughan, Tesla Phillips, Oakley Phillips, and Elliott Maxwell; great-grandchildren, Nathanial Stastney, Anistashia Woods, and Isaac Emerson; and special family, Mike and Sylvia Jackson.
Cremation services were provided by Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
