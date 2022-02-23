Percy Williams was born in Lewisville to the late Roosevelt and Leola Williams on December 25, 1950. He passed away February 16, 2022 at Christus-St. Michael Health System in TEXarkana.
Percy joined the Cedar Grove Baptist Church in Lewisville at an early age.
He was preceded in death by one son, four brothers, and two sisters.
He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Gloria Ann Williams; daughter, Sakina Cheatom; son, Demarrio Williams all of Garland City; two sisters, Peaches Sanders of Lewisville and Rachel Thomas Williams of Magnolia; a brother, Roosevelt Williams of TexARKana; four grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Celebration of life services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, February 27, 2022 at Lanesport Baptist Church in Garland City with burial to follow at Wynn Cemetery in Garland City under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Friday at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask while attending visitation and the funeral service.
