Bobbie J. Mister, 72, of Emerson died Monday, January 23, 2023 at her home, surrounded by her loving and devoted family.
The daughter of the late James Jackson and Pinkie L. Manning Jackson, she was born August 4, 1950 in Shreveport, LA.
Bobbie was a licensed practical nurse whose loving and caring spirit served her patients well at the Hines VA Hospital in Maywood, IL.
She was the wife of John O. Mister Sr.
She was predeceased by one son, John O. Mister Jr.
She leaves cherished memories with her husband, John O. Mister Sr., three sons, Anthony Mister, Marcus Jackson and Thomas Jones; one daughter, Ericka Mister Smiley; 12 grandchildren; her mother, Pinkie L. Jackson; one brother, Roy Lee Jackson; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public viewing and visitation will be held on Friday, February 3, at Henderson’s Mortuary. Viewing at the Macedonia No. 2 Missionary Baptist Church, Emerson, will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, February 4, with funeral services commencing at 11 a.m.
Burial will follow at Noxube Cemetery under the direction of Henderson Funeral Service.
