Mary Lurlean Dews Watson Sanders, 87, of Magnolia passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her family and friends, on Tuesday, August 29, 2023.
She was born August 22, 1936 in Mount Holly to the late Joseph Lamar Dews and Lydia Browning Dews.
Lurlean retired from Watson Sawmill and LTM Chips. She, along with her husband Dee and sons, built these businesses from the ground up. She was a member of Silver Hill United Methodist Church in Mount Holly.
Lurlene was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Dee Watson and Floyd Sanders; brother, Lyle Dews; daughter-in-law, Tonya Watson; great-grandson, Harper Hemberger; and sisters-in-law, Ola Mae Mayfield and Linda Young.
She is survived by her children, Carolyn Ellis (Paul) of Magnolia, Pete Watson (Mona) of Magnolia, and Donald Watson (Misty) of Hot Springs; grandchildren, Megan Alston (Trent), Zach Ellis (Kenzie), Deborah Young (Lloyd), Will Ellis (Lauren), Brittany Speake (Matthew), Brooke Helm (Dr. Chase Helm), Brandon Watson, Ashley Hemberger (Dr. Steven Hemberger), and Alicia Watson; great-grandchildren, Porter Alston, Braxton Alston, Turner Alston, Boone Ellis, Kly Bella Young, Kree Young, Wyatt Ellis, Colt Ellis, Harlen Ross, Kinley Speake, Kennedy Speake, Kendall Speake, Aiden Helm, Adley Helm, Alden Helm, London Hemberger, and Adaley Hemberger; sister, Laura Jean Perry Smith; brother-in-law Lloyd Sanders; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Silver Hill United Methodist Church with a funeral service at 11 a.m. with Rev. Robin Roark officiating.
Interment will follow at Silver Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
Pallbearers are Danny Dews, Donald Dews, Zach Ellis, Brandon Watson, Porter Alston and Turner Alston.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to Silver Hill Cemetery Fund or Magnolia Specialized Services.