Joyzel Cook, 87, was born April 22, 1935 and left this earth on Friday, February 3, 2023.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Irvin Michael Cook; her father, Sebren Eugene “Gene” Camp; her mother, Ollie Lou (Mitchell) Camp; her sisters, Alice Faye Camp, Mary Ann Camp; her brother Jack Camp; two half-brothers, Shefton and Hugh; and a half-sister, Pansy, all of Magnolia.
She leaves behind her daughter, Sherry (Glen) Scales, Gerry (Judy) Cook, Larry (Susan) Cook; seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandson, along with multiple nieces and nephews; her sister, Rachel Risher in Magnolia; and her loving companion of 24 years, Robert Burrill of Wichita.
Joyzel graduated from Magnolia High School in 1954. She went to visit a cousin in Corpus Christi, TX where she met her future husband while he was serving in the Navy. They married and after his discharge from the Navy they moved to Wichita, KS, which was his hometown. But she visited her family in Magnolia every year until she attended her 60th high school graduation in 2014. She looked forward to shopping at Lois Gean’s and shopping the square on each visit.
In 1970 she helped her husband Mike start Cook’s Heating and Cooling which grew to be the largest in Wichita until his death in 1988 at 53 years old. Their son Gerry took over and grew the business until he sold it in 2008.
Her family remembers her best as a beautiful person, inside and out, and love for ice cream.
Services will be held at a later date.