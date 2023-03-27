Johnny Wayne Williamson, 66, of Magnolia passed away Sunday, March 26, 2023 at his home.
Johnny was born on July 26, 1956 in Morgan City, LA to the late Aris Dwain and Patsy M. (Jones) Williamson. He was a member of the Corinth Baptist Church and worked in the maintenance department for Southern Aluminum.
Johnny was an avid fisherman and enjoyed working on family genealogy. He was a volunteer for the Halfway House and Alcoholics Anonymous in Magnolia and was a counselor for the Behavior Center in Texarkana.
Johnny was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Bonnie Landry.
He is survived by his sons, Justin Williamson and Zack Williamson of Magnolia; daughter, Shelby (Dusty) Hall of Magnolia; grandchildren, Riley Williamson, Quinton Hall, Emmy Hall and Ivy Hall of Magnolia; brother, Ronnie Williamson of Grady; niece, Jessica Landry of Magnolia; great-nephew, Brantley Grayson Landry of Magnolia; longtime friends, Mark Taylor and Doug Driemeyer of Magnolia; and a host of extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at the funeral home.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Lewis Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Justin Clark officiating.
Burial will follow at Harmony Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
Memorial donations may be made to Alcoholics Anonymous or Harmony Cemetery Association.