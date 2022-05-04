Brother David Wayne “Pokey” McIntyre was the ninth child born to the late Bobby Joe McIntyre and Lou Ella Dunn McIntyre on December 20, 1962.
He departed this earthly home Friday, April 22, 2022, at Springs of Magnolia.
David graduated from Magnolia High School in 1981. Following his graduation, he furthered his education at Magnolia Specialized Services where he participated in the Special Olympics and other activities.
David was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church where he was an active member until his health declined.
David enjoyed talking and spending time with family and friends. David never met a stranger. David developed friendships everywhere he went.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Jackie McIntyre and Donald Edwin McIntyre; and sister, Ella Louise McIntyre.
He leaves to cherish his memories his siblings, Ivory Joe McIntyre (Cynthia) of Magnolia, Barbara Gaile McIntyre-Gaskins of District Heights, MD, Kenneth Ray McIntyre (Leticia) of Milwaukee, WI, Dennis Jay McIntyre of Columbia, SC, Wanda Sue Wanzer (Terry) of Triangle, VA, Virginia Ann McIntyre of Milwaukee, WI, and Phyllis Elaine McIntyre of Falls Church, VA; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, church family and friends.
Visitation was from 1-4 p.m. Tuesday, May 3 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Ceremonial cremation services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at R.L. Reed Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia, under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.