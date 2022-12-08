Joel Stewart was born June 26, 1943 at El Dorado. He was the son of L.C. Stewart and the late Alice Mae Levingston Stewart.
He was called from labor to reward on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at St. Vincent Infirmary at Little Rock after a lengthy illness.
Joel was a kind and loving person with a generous heart. He was known far and wide for his willingness to share all that he had with anyone in need.
Joel was a graduate of Washington High School whose leadership ability shone through in his work as a supervisor at ConAgra. He was a member of the Morning Star Baptist Church No. 2 under the leadership of Pastor Felton Burgie.
Joel was preceded in death by his wife, Effie Mae Stewart; one of his sons, Delvin Stewart; his mother, Alice Mae Levingston Stewart; and his two brothers, Odell Stewart and Gregory Hunter.
He leaves cherished memories with his remaining sons, Joel Stewart Jr., of Detroit, MI, Kelvin Stewart (Velena) and Marvin Stewart Sr. (Falisata), both of El Dorado, and Trey Stewart of Texas; his daughters, LaMetric Hendricks (Ronald) and Karen Ferguson, both of Little Rock, and Tianna Stewart of El Dorado; one brother, Larry Stewart of Detroit, MI; his sisters, Adell Dephin (Richard) of El Dorado, and Linda Stewart, Margie Odom and Veronica Stewart, all of Detroit, MI; one aunt, Valorie Barnes (Kevin) of TexARKana. He also leaves a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends, and cousins who loved him dearly.
Funeral services for Joel Stewart will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, December 10, 2022 at the Morning Star No. 2 Baptist Church, 2506 N. College Ave., El Dorado.
Burial will follow at the Arlington Memorial Park, 702 N. Mosby Ave, El Dorado under the direction of Henderson Funeral Service.
