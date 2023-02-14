Martha Elizabeth (Stuart) Hoyle, 83, passed away February 13, 2023 at her home in Taylor.
She was born August 12, 1939 in Shreveport, LA to the late Smead and Mildred (Keith) Stuart. Martha was raised in the Sharman community and attended Taylor schools. The Hoyle family has lived in Taylor for over 60 years and are members of the Unity United Methodist Church. Martha spent her career working at First National Bank (and its successors) in Taylor where she served her customers and community with a welcoming smile and gracious service.
She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant brother; brother, Tom Stuart; and grandson, Zac Hoyle.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Joe Hoyle; one brother, Smead Stuart Jr.; four children, Terri (Greg) Simmons, Debi (Neil) Tietjen, Bruce (Nanette) Hoyle and Scott (Christy) Hoyle; seven grandchildren, Stephanie Wallace, Blake (Tas) Bird, Jaci (Chad) Poindexter, Riley Hoyle, Tanner Hoyle, Shaylee Hoyle and Jack Hoyle; six great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; as well as many extended family members.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, February 17, 2023 at Sharman Cemetery with William Smith officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., of Magnolia.
Pallbearers will be Barry Braden, Tim Spruell, Jeff Jones, Bart Emerson, Sam Whitehead and Mark Smith.
The family extends special thanks to Willie B. Randle and Ashley (Neicie) Fruge, her longtime caregivers, for the love, kindness and generosity of heart they showered on Martha and her family. The family also thanks Enhabit Hospice for their compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, always be humble and kind.