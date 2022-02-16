Ozell Jones, affectionately known as “Tulum,” a devoted husband, father and grandfather, was born October 8, 1939, in Emerson to the late Ernest and Darlene Jones.
At the age of 82, he departed his life on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at the Life Touch Hospice House in El Dorado.
At an early age, he confessed his faith in Christ with the Trinity C.M.E. Church in Magnolia. This ultimately evolved into his spiritual journey with an all men “gospel group” who performed at numerous churches across the southern Ark-La-Tex, and his membership as a Masonic Mason (Evening Star Lodge No. 468). During this time, he was united in holy matrimony to Glenda Ruth Thomas, and to this union four children were born.
Ozell was a graduate of Columbia High School, and later employed with Partee Sawing Mill, Can-Tex Aluminum Industries, Magnolia School System, and finally retiring after working for many years for the Central Arkansas Development Council (transportation driver). But what encapsulated his life the most was his generous nature to those in need. He was often lending a hand to others and giving of his time and generosity with no expectation of a return.
Ozell was preceded in death by his mother and father; stepfather, Archie Runyan; brothers, Orell Jones and Walter Jones; sister, Dessie Waller; and grandfather, Rubin Glover.
He leaves to cherish his precious memories: his devoted wife of 61 years, Glenda Jones; two sons, David Jones (Darlene) of Waco, TX and Bruce Jones (Teresa) of Hot Springs; two daughters, Dr. Deborah Jones of Jacksonville, FL and Felicia Jones of Hot Springs; sister, Doris Tims of Los Angeles; mother-in-law, Lela Mae Thomas; sisters-in-law, Jackie (Rufus) Woods of San Antonio, TX, Evelyn (Hurley) Jones of Little Rocks, Shirley Thomas of Little Rock and Florene Berry of Waldo; brothers-in-law, Ervin Payne of Little Rock and Earl (Gloria) Thomas of Camden; 10 grandchildren, Brandon, Raegan, Kandice, Bria, Erica, Elexis, Nicholas, Christopher, Hopeful and Xavier; nine great-grandchildren, Jaylin, Braylin, Kaylobe, Richard (JuJu), Karleigh, Riley, Asyair, Kamon and Kyne; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends who hold his memory in their hearts.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Friday at Reed Funeral Home.
A celebration of life service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, February 19, 2022 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia.
Burial will follow at 23rd Psalms Cemetery in Magnolia under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
Rev. Catrina Ward will be the officiant/eulogist.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask while attending visitation and the funeral service.
