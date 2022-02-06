Edward Elmore Wilson, 91, of Magnolia went to be with the Lord Friday February 4, 2022.
Edward Elmore Wilson was born on February 8, 1930 in Magnolia to the late Macon and Lillie Wilson. He was a retired carpenter and bricklayer. He loved hunting and fishing and being outdoors. In the summertime he loved working in his garden and working his horses and buggy.
Edward is survived by his wife of 74 years, Doris Rudd Wilson; sons, Lynn Wilson (Mary), Larry Wilson (Donna), and Jerry Wilson (Cathy), all of Magnolia; daughters, Peggy Wilson (Ricky) of Magnolia, Shirley Wilson (Ricky Stone) of Lake Erling, and Judy Wilson of Magnolia; grandchildren, Michael Wilson (Kristy), Russell Wilson (Emily) of Magnolia, Gina Spalding (Aaron) of Weatherford, TX, Shane Wilson (Tiffany) of Marysville, Amanda Kraus (Dustin) of Red Oak, TX, Jo Ann Wilson of Magnolia, Chase Smith (Brittany) of Russellville, Eric Wilson (Kristin) of Lake Erling, Jessica Britt (Heath) of Magnolia; great-grandchildren, Jayme Wilson, Bailey, Caleb, and Riley Wilson, Kade and Kambrey Spalding, Alexa Kraus, Barrett, Jett, and Stella Smith, Cash, Chaney, and Staton Wilson, Carson and Jake Britt.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, and one brother; son, Johnny Wilson; granddaughter, Ashley Nicole Roden; and twin grandsons, Joey Allen and John Monroe Wilson.
Pallbearers will be Heath Britt, Carson Britt, Jake Britt, John Vann, Mike Hall and Charles Aldridge.
A visitation will be 10 a.m. to noon Monday, February 7, 2022 at Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia with a graveside service to follow at 2 p.m. at the Barlow Cemetery with Bro. Wayne Tompkins officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to the Barlow Cemetery, 2111 Columbia Road 27 South, Magnolia, AR 71753.
