Verleria Williamson was born November 24, 1923 in Nevada County, the daughter of Birley and Lizzie Madison. She died Thursday, March 2, 2022 in Plano, TX.
Verleria was the second-oldest girl in a family of eight. All preceded her in death except for her sister, Velma.
At an early age, she attended Rocky Mound Baptist Church and graduated from Nevada County Training School.
She left home to attend a junior college and worked at the Pine Bluff Arsenal. She met Sefton Louis Williamson and they married in February 23, 1945. They were married 65 years.
One of their previous homes was in Stuttgart before they departed to Chicago in 1948. She worked at the Baby Ruth Candy Company and Chicago Public Schools. She was an active member at the New Morning Star Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Roy and Troy Madison; and sisters, Vera, Alice, Geneva and Clarice.
Left to cherish her memories are one son, Lance Cunningham (Towanna); sister, Velma Lupo; niece, Tammy Lupo; grand nieces, Brejae Lewis and Satia Henry; and a host of relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, March 10 at Marks Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia.
Interments will be in New Salem Cemetery in Rosston.
Due to COVID-19 Pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask during visitation and the service.
Services are under the direction of Marks Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
