On December 18, 1948, in the city of McNeil, Arkansas the late Samson Cornelious and Maber Edwards-Cornelious were blessed with the birth of Carolyn Jean Jones. She transitioned from this life into eternity on Sunday, May 15, 2022.
Carolyn graduated from McNeil High School in 1966, later to attend Southern Arkansas University and Hope trade school. She was married to her late husband John B. Jones for 45 years. She worked at Magnolia Manor for 20 years, ConAgra for 10 years and Wentworth until her passing.
Carolyn has devoted her life to Bethany Baptist Church since childhood. During her time of stewardship, she sang in the church choir, faithfully attended Bible class and Sunday school while working on the mission board. Carolyn loved spending time with those in need and the elderly. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, serving, and singing. Carolyn has truly touched many lives and was a pilar of her community.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Catherine Thomas, Nellie Green and Lessie Berry; and four brothers, Jessie Cornelious, Johnny Cornelious, Harvey Cornelious and Garnett Cornelious.
She leaves to cherish her loving memories one son, Desery Jones; two daughters, Toccara Hyde and Tawana Gail Wilson; nine grandchildren, Tamarious Wilson, Evadney Duncan, Briana Duncan, Damariea Christopher, Benjamin Jones, Russell Hyde IV, Josiah Hyde, Deja Nunley and Riley Jones; two great-grandchildren, Farrah Wilson and Alina Butler; two sisters, Elizabeth Randle and Mary Helen Lockhart; one brothers, Peter Robert Cornelious; and numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Homegoing services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Bethany Missionary Baptist Church in McNeil with burial to follow at St. Matthew Cemetery in McNeil under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC. Pastor Victor Moore will officiate. The Rev. Author Randle will be the eulogist.
Visitation will be noon to 4 p.m. Friday at R.L. Reed Funeral Home.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask while attending visitation and the funeral service.
