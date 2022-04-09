Dorothy Nell Savoy, 90, of Magnolia passed away Friday, April 8, 2022 at Wentworth Place.
She was born February 24, 1932 in Buckner to the late Clyde Abraham and Della Marie (Cearley) Byrd. She was a member of Central Baptist Church, an active member when her children were younger of the Magnolia Boys and Girls Club, and operated a daycare from her home.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Roy Savoy; brother, Turman Byrd; two sisters, Margie Couch and husband Charles, Mary Turnage and husband J.C.; and a brother-in-law, Harlan Radar.
Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Donna Bryan and husband Harvard of Tyler, Texas; son, Steven Savoy and wife Teresa of Magnolia; grandchildren, Thomas Bryan of Tyler, Colby Savoy and Linh Vo of Bossier City, and Cody Savoy and wife Bethaney of Magnolia; great-grandchildren, Cameron Savoy and Alena Kate Savoy of Magnolia; two sisters, Betty Radar of Fayetteville and Christine Ray and husband Larry of Magnolia; and a sister-in-law, Velta Byrd of Magnolia.
Visitation with the family will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at Lewis Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Central Baptist Church with Dr. Mike Seabaugh and Bro. Steve Ford officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc.
Memorial donations may be made to Central Baptist Church, Children’s Ministry or Wee Care, 207 East Union Street, Magnolia, Arkansas 71753.
