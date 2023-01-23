Marilyn Janice (Keith) Perry, 82, of Taylor passed away Friday, January 20, 2023 at Summit Health and Rehabilitation Center in Taylor.
She was born February 15, 1940 in Magnolia to the late Guyton Keith and Frances (Hargrove) Keith of the Sharman community. She attended Taylor Schools and Southern State College. The Perry family were lifelong members of Unity United Methodist Church. Marilyn had a long career with McAlester Fuel Company and Albemarle Corporation and took great pride in her years working at both companies.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John Wallace Perry; and sister, Mildred Keith Knight.
She is survived by her son, Keith Perry of Taylor; daughter, Karen Mushinski and her husband Allen of Argyle, TX; and three grandsons, Austin Mushinski, Parker Mushinski and Connor Mushinski, all of Fort Worth, TX; as well as a host of extended family and friends who are like family.
Visitation with the family will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Lewis Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at Unity United Methodist Church with Rev. Carol Moore officiating.
Burial will follow at Sharman Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
Memorial donations may be made to Unity United Methodist Church or Sharman Cemetery Association.
Pallbearers will be Austin Mushinski, Parker Mushinski, Connor Mushinski. Adam Camp, Clark Cheatham and Bart Emerson. Honorary pallbearers will be Donald Keith Pearson, Bruce Hoyle and Scott Hoyle.
The family extends special thanks to all the staff at The Summit Health and Rehabilitation Center in Taylor their outstanding care and compassion.