Pamela Denise Carter, 67, of Hot Springs, formerly of El Dorado, passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at National Park Medical Center in Hot Springs.
She was born January 13. 1954 in El Dorado to the late Bert and Juanice Duck. She was respiratory therapist and a former sales agent for El Dorado Mobile Homes.
Pam was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Richard Duck.
She is survived by her two sons, Jody Brown and wife Jackie of El Dorado and Toby Hux of Hot Springs; grandchildren, Jay Brown and wife Whitney of Strong, Michelle Coleman and husband Jordan of El Dorado, Kailyn Herring and husband Dylan of McNeil, and Ariel Dunn; great-grandchildren, Ellyson Brown and Delilah Brown of Strong, and Huntleigh Herring of McNeil.
Cremation services were provided by Lewis Funeral Home. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
