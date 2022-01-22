Eula Mae Meeks Jan 22, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Eula Mae Meeks, 66, of McNeil died Friday, January 21, 2021 at her home. Funeral arrangements are pending with Marks Funeral Home in Magnolia. Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Recent Headlines SAU men back in action on Monday 8 hrs ago SAU women pick up conference victory at home Updated 8 hrs ago Recent Columbia County jail bookings and releases 9 hrs ago Walkerville organizations set February 7 for annual meeting 9 hrs ago Mega Millions now just short of $400 million 9 hrs ago SouthArk cites fall 2021 Dean's List students 9 hrs ago 6 p.m. Friday COVID-19 local report: Recoveries catching up with new cases 22 hrs ago Poll: Good co-workers and job security key to people seeking full-time job 23 hrs ago News happens on weekends -- keep up with South Arkansas here Updated 9 hrs ago Hard freeze warning in effect tonight Jan 21, 2022 Mike McNeill’s Diary for Friday, January 21, 2022: Leadership Magnolia Updated Jan 21, 2022 COVID: the newest numbers Jan 21, 2022 Louann receives state funds for water well replacement Jan 21, 2022 Standard Lithium reports on progress toward full-scale production in El Dorado Updated 9 hrs ago South Arkansas business incorporations for the week ended Tuesday, January 18 Jan 21, 2022 South Arkansas bankruptcies for the week ended Tuesday, January 18 Jan 21, 2022 Magnolia High presents honor students for nine weeks and semester Updated Jan 21, 2022 Redfearn retiring after 26 years at Farmers Bank & Trust Jan 21, 2022 6 p.m. Thursday COVID-19 local report: Active cases rise in Magnolia School District Jan 20, 2022 Mike McNeill’s Diary for Thursday, January 20, 2022: Leave the bald eagles alone Jan 20, 2022 Online Poll Should the United States use its military force if Russia invades Ukraine? You voted: Yes, the U.S. military should help Ukraine repel a Russian invasion. Yes, but the U.S. should only provide weapons and humanitarian aid to Ukraine. No, the U.S. military should not be involved in the defense of Ukraine. No, but the U.S. should impose economic and political sanctions against Russia. Vote View Results Back Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesRumored shooting of bald eagle at Lake Columbia receives attentionJudge's office releases next Columbia County criminal docketRecent Columbia County jail bookings and releasesCharlotte CheathamAshley County man dies in U.S. 82 wreckMissing Lafayette County youth foundStormy weather today in South Arkansas, wintry conditions northSteve Crowell announces candidacy for Arkansas State SenateImages of Our Past: From the Archives of the South Arkansas Heritage MuseumMagnolia Police list recent arrests Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.