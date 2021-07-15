Obituary

Funeral services for Pauline Henry will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Watts Cemetery in Willisville.

Pauline Henry died Sunday, July 4, 2021 at Wadley Regional Medical Center in Hope. She was born May 18, 1947.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, July 16, 2021 at Marks Funeral Home in Magnolia.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask during visitation and the service.

Services are under the direction of Marks Funeral Home, Inc in Magnolia.

 

