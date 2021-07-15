Pauline Henry died Sunday, July 4, 2021 at Wadley Regional Medical Center in Hope. She was born May 18, 1947.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, July 16, 2021 at Marks Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Watts Cemetery in Willisville.
Due to COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask during visitation and the service.
Services are under the direction of Marks Funeral Home, Inc in Magnolia. CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book.