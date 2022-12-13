Robert Ralph O’Dell, 88, of Magnolia passed away Monday, December 12, 2022 at Lake Hamilton Health and Rehabilitation in Hot Springs.
Robert was born November 25, 1934 in Waldo. He was a quality control inspector for Koppers/Unit Structures and a member of Immanuel Baptist Church. He was a lover of all sports, especially the Boston Red Sox and Arkansas Razorbacks. He enjoyed fishing.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Grady Harold O’Dell and Cora Mae (Smith) O’Dell; his wife, Esther Louise (Tate) O’Dell; two brothers, James O’Dell and Orvid O’Dell; and a sister, Louise Bonnell.
He is survived by his three children, Gary and Pam O’Dell of McNeil, Dorinda and Jeff Watson of Hot Springs, and Mike and Jill O’Dell of Magnolia; six grandchildren, Drew and Audrey Rischbieter, Tyler and Becca Watson, Anna and Dakota Terry, David O’Dell, John O’Dell and Garrett O’Dell; two great-grandchildren, Samantha Watson and Malachi Watson; two step-grandchildren, Crystal and DeWayne Johnson and their children, Devon and Dallas, Corey and Brandy Smith and their son Ryder and Danielle and a host of extended family and friends.
Visitation with the family will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Lewis Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Shiloh Cemetery with Bro. Micah Carter officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc. in Magnolia.
