Hal Wendell Newman, 93, of McNeil passed away, Friday, March 25, 2022 at Magnolia Regional Medical Center.
He was born, November 12, 1928, in Luxora to the late Arthur Levi Newman and Nora Lee (Acuff) Newman. He served his country in the United States Army during World War II and retired from Deltic as an electrician. He was a Mason. He loved fishing, horse races and building things. He was a big Dallas Cowboys fan.
Hal was preceded in death by his parents; children, Kay Bratcher and husband Danny, and Hal Newman Jr.; grandson, D.J. Bratcher; great-grandson, Mitchell D. Flow; and three sisters, Rena, Altie and Ruby.
Hal is survived by his wife of 72 years, Joyce Newman; three daughters, Linda Newman, Jackie Flow and Marilyn Hodge; two sisters, Peggy Willis and Flossie Walker; a special cousin, Lawson Newman; grandchildren, Crystal Garrett and children, Joshua, Drillen, Chayner Chrislyn, and Chylyn; Danny Hodge and children, Maddie, Mason, and Dixon; Lori Morehead and children, Jeremy, Donnie, Lexi, and Zeke; Jamie Flow and children, Autumn, Austin, and Kayla; Hollie Flow and children, Audrianna and Jessie; Ronnie Flow Jr. and children, Destiny, Chloe, Peyton, Whitney, and Shawna; Shannon Bratcher and her daughter Jayla; David and his wife Rebecca and children, David, Blake, Eva, and Delanie; and Danna Layson and her husband Kenny and children Brook, Chasity, Brice and Kenneth; and a host of extended family and friends.
Visitation with the family will be from 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Lewis Funeral Home.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, March 28, 2022, at Lewis Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jeremy Motes officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be David Bratcher, Jamie Flow, Danny Hodge, Joshua Owen, Drillen Owen, Chayner Owen, Jeremy Gunter and Donnie Gunter.
