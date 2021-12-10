Rosie Lee Fields-Kearney, given the name “Sutta Gal” by her family, was the first-born of the first set twins to the late Earlie “Dick” and late Estella “Babe” Fields on December 17, 1943, in Emerson.
Rosie Lee attended McMittress High School in Emerson. She was a member of Pleasant Home CME Church which she continued to attend when she came home to visit in between the impromptu services she had with her daughters. She relocated to Dallas in 1959 with her husband, Wilbert Kearney. To this union, four children were born.
Rosie Lee loved her entire family from her kids and grandkids down to her siblings, nieces, and nephews. She welcomed all of them with her illustrious smiles and hugs. She was passionately known for her skills in the kitchen; her signature dishes included dressing, sweet potato pie, and banana pudding. Let’s not forget about her infamous combination greens.
Rose, the shortened name given to her, was fitting to the nature of a rose -- beautiful and appealing yet resilient and forceful. While she ruled with an intentional purpose, she loved people with open arms. Rose worked at Baylor Medical Center over 17 years until she retired in August 2013.
Rosie Lee was preceded in death by her parents, Earlie and Estella Fields; three brothers, Curtis, Donald Ray, and Donnie Fields; four sisters: Wanda Lou Williams, Sherrie Hardwell, Linda, and Brenda Fields; and one granddaughter, Tangela Stevenson.
Rosie Lee transcended to her new home on December 4, 2021, at Charlton Methodist Hospital in Dallas, TX. She was surrounded with the love of her family as she was welcomed home.
She will be cherished by her children, Walter (Lisa) Kearney, Phyllis Kearney, Wilbert Kearney, and Alfie (KaShundra) Kearney, all of Dallas; 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; four sisters, Iva Jean Hampton, Venera Crosby, Gloria (Carnell) Thomas, and Bobbie Fields-Glover; five brothers including her her twin, Willie (Dorothy) Fields, James Fields, Charles Fields, Ronald (Ann) Fields, and Nathaniel (Doris) Fields; an aunt, Lela Mae Atkins, the matriarch of the family, and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Visitation will be until 3 p.m. Friday at Reed Funeral Home.
A celebration of life will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, December 11 2021, at R.L. Reed Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia. Burial will follow at Pine Hill Cemetery in Emerson under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask while attending visitation and the funeral service.
