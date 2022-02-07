Maxine Lindsey, 93, of Magnolia passed away Sunday, February 6, 2022 at Wentworth Place Hughes House in Magnolia.
Maxine was born on January 12, 1929 in Stephens to the late George Eagleton and Janie Beatrice (Burris) Wilson. She was a longtime faithful member of the Central Baptist Church where she served in the nursery for many years. Maxine was formerly a bookkeeper and a member of the Pilot Club.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Elbridge Gary Lindsey; brothers, Lewis T. Wilson and Francis G. Wilson; and sisters, Estelle Wright, Evelyn Harris, Lena Delaney, Ruth E. Wilson and Elzie Shaw.
Maxine is survived by her son, Gary Lindsey and wife Cheryl of Dallas; daughter, Debbie Hicks and husband Ron of Frisco, TX; grandsons, Lindsey Hicks of Dallas, Jeff Hicks of Fate, TX, and Matthew Lindsey and wife Blair of Dallas, TX; granddaughters, Aubrey Lindsey and husband Jamie West of Dallas, TX, Ellen Ellis and husband Chad of Prosper, TX, and Mary Catherine Lindsey of Vail, CO; six great-grandchildren; and a host of extended family and friends.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, February 9 at Lewis Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 10, 2022 at the Magnolia Memorial Park Cemetery with Dr. Mike Seabaugh officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
Memorial donations may be made to Central Baptist Church, 207 West Union, Magnolia, AR 71753.
