Leo Skelton, 85, of Magnolia passed away Friday, March 31, 2023 at The Springs of Magnolia Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Leo was born on July 7, 1937 in Waynesboro, TN to the late Amos Henry and Thelma (Rose) Skelton. He was a member of the Antioch East Baptist Church where he served as a deacon.
Leo loved coaching and working with young people. He served as a coach for a number of years at the Boys & Girls Club of Magnolia. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Leo was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, Rodney Cherry; and brothers and sisters, Belle Folger, Irene Smith, Goldie McLain, Emma Jean Pollock and Dorothy Holt.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Glenda Skelton of Magnolia; daughter, Demetris Cherry of Greenbrier; son, Brek Skelton and Penny Gwin of Carthage, TX; grandchildren, Heather Harmon and husband Josh of Conway, Justin Cherry and wife Dusty of Magnolia; and Dakota Skelton and Brittany of Magnolia; great-grandchildren, Cayden Harmon, Brantley Harmon, Austin Brown, Gunner Cherry, Maverick Cherry, Memphis Coon, Dallas Coon and Lyanna Coon; brothers and sisters, Helen Terlercki of Michigan, Carolyn Boshiers and husband Thomas of Lawrenceburg, TN, Tommy Skelton of Lonoke, TN, and Henry Skelton Jr. of Waynesboro, TN; special friends, Tony Fitzgerald of Harrison and Danny Thompson of Magnolia; host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday, April 3 at Lewis Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at the Antioch East Baptist Church with Bro. Ron Owen and Bro. Richard Miller officiating. Burial will follow at the Antioch East Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
Pallbearers will be Tony Fitzgerald, Josh Harmon, Jerry Stinnett, Tony Leslie, Danny Thompson, and Derek Harmon. Honorary pallbearers will be Justin Cherry, Dakota Skelton, and deacons of College View Baptist Church.
The family requests memorial donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.