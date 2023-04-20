Tommy Smith Parker, 75, of Magnolia passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at the Cornerstone Specialty Hospital in Bossier City, LA.
Tommy was born on January 30, 1948 in Smackover. In high school, football was his favorite past time. He was a fullback for the Lewisville Red Devils and was chosen as an All-Star player and played in the state championship.
He met the love of his life, Linda Ann, through the Upward Bound Program at Southern State College, now SAU. They married in 1969. He proudly served in the Air Force as a jet airplane mechanic in the Vietnam War. He loved his country. After four years in the military, he came back to his hometown in Lewisville. He and his dad and brother owned and operated Ty Co Lumber. He loved working side-by-side with his family. After Ty Co sold, he worked for different sawmills. He was the finest lumber plainer and loved working for Hixson Lumber until he retired.
He loved the Lord and served years as a deacon for First Baptist Church North Lewisville. In 1985 he surrendered to preach and went on to preach at several churches during his lifetime and was currently a member of First Baptist Church in Magnolia. He loved preaching Jesus. He wanted everyone to know the Lord and be saved.
His three grandsons were his pride and joy. He loved being an active part of their lives. He wanted his whole family to know the Lord. A few days before he passed Dalton was saved and it brought so much joy to him. Daddy always said, “Don’t cry for me, I’ll be in heaven with my Lord.”
Tommy was preceded in death by his parents, Gilmer and Ima Dell Smith; wife, Linda Ann (Hamilton) Parker; brothers, Gilmer (Bud) Smith, Donald Ray (Bill) Smith; and sisters, Marcy Langley and Mary Martin.
He is survived by his daughter, Summer (Randal) Stevens of Magnolia; grandchildren, Jack Wade Stevens, Dalton Ryan Stevens, and Paxton Seth Stevens of Magnolia; special friend, Doris Sharp; caregiver, Sharon Dillon; and a host of extended family and friends.
Memorial donations may be made to the First Baptist Church of Magnolia, P.O. Box 456, Magnolia, AR 71754.