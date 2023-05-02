Susana Candelaria Pelaez passed on to her heavenly life with peace and grace on Friday, April 28, 2023, with her beloved best friend of over 60 years, Dalene Baer, and another special friend, Dr. Elizabeth Davis, by her side.
She was predeceased by her loving parents, Jacinto Pelaez Castillo and Zoila Pinillos; and her siblings, Andres Caiguaraico, Rosa Caiguaraico, Jose Pelaez, Maria Pelaez, Zoila Pelaez, Juana Pelaez and Victor Pelaez.
She is survived by her sister, Rosa Pelaez, and a multitude of nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews.
Susana was born in Trujillo, Peru, and came to the United States in the 1960s where she trained as a nurse. She worked as a nurse for many years in Camden, Arkansas where she was known for compassion and excellent care of patients.
Susana was committed to her church and to the Lord Jesus Christ. She could often be found reading her Bible. She was also an accomplished gardener, seamstress and an excellent cook. In springtime, her yard was a park blooming with rose bushes and azaleas. Through the years, she and Dalene often entertained dear friends and her delicious food and hospitality was legendary. One never left hungry from her table or without taking home a care package of home cooked food. She was truly the ultimate hostess. Susana will always be remembered as a loving friend to all who knew her and whose greatest passion was serving others.
A Funeral Mass will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Magnolia at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 3, 2023 with Father Michael Johns officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc. Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. at the church preceding the Funeral Mass. Interment will be at Daytona Memorial Park in Daytona Beach, FL.
Dalene and the family thank The Springs of Magnolia, Enhabit Hospice, the medical team at Magnolia Regional Medical Center and, most thankfully, her caring doctors, Dr. Martin, Dr. Ferguson, and Dr. Morgan.
Memorials may be made to Enhabit Hospice, Alzheimer’ Association Arkansas Chapter or Catholic Charities of Arkansas.
Susana leaves us rich in memories and love.