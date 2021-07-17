Julious Walter Elmore, 96, of Magnolia, passed away Thursday, July 15, 2021 at home surrounded by his family, whom loved him dearly.
He was born May 7, 1925 in Magnolia. He was raised on a small cotton farm, 7 miles south of Magnolia. He spent four days at Camp Robinson, AR and moved by troop train to a Signal Corps camp near Sacramento, CA called Camp Kohler. He scored relatively high on the general aptitude test, then after basic training, was selected and cleared by the FBI for top secret code room work as a cryptographic technician. He served overseas in New Guinea, Bial Islands and the Philippine Islands for 2 ½ years from 1943 -1946.
Mr. Elmore was a bricklayer for over 70 years after marrying and raising five children. After retiring, he loved to garden and spend time outside. He loved to read and enjoyed history, where he wrote “Stories of the Wracken Sacker” published in 2013 that details information of the Civil War and his grandfather’s service. The loves of his life were his grandkids and great-grandkids.
He is a lifelong member of Philadelphia United Methodist Church where he served on all committees and was presently historian. He is a lifetime member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans. He is a World War II Army veteran and attained the rank of sergeant, and a real grandson.
He was preceded in death by parents, Wordie Octavious Elmore and Vernenia Pauline Thomas Elmore; first wife, Kathleen Faye Pearce Elmore; granddaughter, April Michelle Neason; second wife, Jackie Ruth Hunter Elmore; and brother, Lee Roy Elmore of Magnolia.
Survivors include sons, William Elmore, Marshall Elmore and wife Becky; daughters, Mary Lewis and husband Curtis, Katie Neason and husband Johnny, Nancy Cook and husband Greg, all of Magnolia.
He is also survived by two stepsons, Paul Hunter and wife Sherry of Camden, and Mark Hunter of Magnolia; a sister, Altamae Kirkpatrick of Magnolia and grandchildren Ronnie Lewis and wife Kim of Camden, Melissa Lewis, Wendy McWilliams and husband Steven, Johnny Neason and wife Jessica, Lindsey Cook and Josh Cook, of Magnolia, Seth Cook of Little Rock, Megann Neill and husband Brad of Magnolia and Holly Elmore of Hot Springs; great-grandchildren, Bradon McWilliams of Magnolia, Zane McWilliams, Ava McWilliams of Magnolia, Johnathan Neason of Springhill, LA, Rachel Cates Neason of Cabot, Caleb Lewis and Cameron Lewis of Camden, Hayden Cook, Lilly Lee, Khloe Neason of Magnolia, Brittany Bacon of Fayetteville and Victoria Green of Atlanta, GA.
Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, with a memorial service to follow at 11 a.m., at Philadelphia United Methodist Church. Pastor Carol Moore will officiate with assistance from retired Pastor Wayne Edwards. Mr. Elmore’s grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Graveside services will include military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Philadelphia Cemetery Fund, or Philadelphia United Methodist Church, C/O William Powell, 420 Columbia Road 211, Magnolia, Arkansas.
Special thanks to Encompass Hospice and nurses Megan Smith and Rosalind Thomas. A very special thank you to Demita Martin, “Our Angel.”
