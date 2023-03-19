Carolyn Sue Williams, 77, of Greenbrier, formerly of Magnolia, passed away Friday, March 17, 2023 at the Conway Regional Medical Center in Conway.
Carolyn was born on April 2, 1945 in Magnolia. She was a clerk for the Waldo Water Department. She was a former member of the First Baptist Church in Waldo and was currently a member of the First Baptist Church in Damascus.
Carolyn, along with her husband Bob, were steadfast in their life of prayer, praying faithfully for family, friends, and for the concerns of others. She loved to send greeting cards and was extremely generous in helping others.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, Overton and Ruby Edith (Phillips) Hunt; and sisters, Janette Hunt, Dorothy “Dot” Duncan, and LaJune Hunt.
She is survived by her husband, Robert G. “Bob” Williams of Greenbrier; nephews and nieces, Alan (Margie) Duncan of Little Rock, Nancy (Ron) Donat of Jefferson, GA, Donna Williams of West Memphis, Connie (Gary) Masner of West Memphis; great nephews and nieces, Matt (Caroline) Duncan of Little Rock, Scott (Melissa) Duncan of Little Rock, Mandy (Ted) Osborne of Little Rock, Micki (Tim) Borsa of Jefferson, GA, Jeffrey (Jenna) Pearson of Loganville, GA, Gary Masner Jr. of West Memphis, Stacy Sharpe of West Memphis, Christopher Masner of Fayetteville, and Patrick Harlow of Memphis.
A visitation will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 23, 2023 at Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia with a funeral service following at 2 p.m. with Bro. Daniel Williams and Bro. Paul Bullock officiating. Burial will be in the Magnolia Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Billy Don Olson, Mike Blair, Kelly Blair, Mike Gass, Billy Gass and Phillip Neill.
The family requests memorial donations be made to The Gideons, P.O. Box 945, Magnolia, AR 71754.