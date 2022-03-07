Roy Lee Clayton Mar 7, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Roy Lee Clayton, 68, of Magnolia Thursday, March 3, 2022 at his home. Funeral arrangements will be announced by Marks Funeral Home of Magnolia. Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Recent Headlines Magnolia schools have a basketball holiday starting at noon 16 hrs ago Mike McNeill’s Diary for Monday, March 7, 2022: Keith’s Grocery reopening 8 hrs ago Magnolia Police list recent arrests 13 hrs ago Daffodil Festival "lite" in Camden this weekend 14 hrs ago Application period open for Transportation Alternatives Program 14 hrs ago SWOSU will take 14-16 record into NCAA Division II basketball tourney 14 hrs ago Southwestern Oklahoma wins Great American women's basketball tourney 14 hrs ago 6 p.m. Sunday COVID-19 local report: Columbia County steady at 12 active cases 14 hrs ago Recent Columbia County jail bookings and releases 17 hrs ago "Into the Woods, Jr." auditions continue today 17 hrs ago Poll: Slight majority predicts use of a nuclear weapon soon Mar 6, 2022 +24 Magnolia boys advance to 4A semi-finals, Lady Panthers play today Updated 11 hrs ago H5N1 avian influenza creeping closer to Arkansas Updated Mar 6, 2022 Three webinars to help small flock owners protect birds from H5N1 Updated Mar 6, 2022 +2 Stormy weather in Sunday night forecast for Magnolia area Mar 6, 2022 March 23 next date for Harvest truck in Lewisville Updated Mar 6, 2022 Tech takes softball series from SAU Updated Mar 6, 2022 Southern Arkansas track and field performs in Mississippi Mar 6, 2022 Muleriders sweep baseball series from Wonder Boys Mar 6, 2022 Southwestern Oklahoma eliminates Southern Arkansas from GAC tourney Mar 6, 2022 Online Poll What do you think about the City of Magnolia’s plan to spend about $600,000 to build a splash pad? You voted: I like the plan. Magnolia needs more recreational facilities and this is a first step. Magnolia needs more recreational facilities, but I would not spend money on a splash pad. I do not like the plan because it doesn’t go far enough – we need more than a splash pad. I do not like the plan. Waste of money. Use will fall off within a couple years of opening. Vote View Results Back Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesInterstate 30 wreck claims two driversH5N1 avian influenza creeping closer to ArkansasRecent Columbia County jail bookings and releasesKiana Manning-Gary McGoy Jr. wedding on May 28Donald Winfred WalthallBertha Rivera VillaCraighead County collision takes five livesCity Council: City buying 12 acres of Pittman property at Dudney and Columbia for future developmentGirl, 2, struck and killed by truck near SareptaSherry LaGale Watson Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.