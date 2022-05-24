Carolyn Ann Triplet, 78, of Emerson passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022 at the Magnolia Regional Medical Center.
She was born on December 21, 1943 in Springhill to the late Ira Vintress and Audrey Will (Bridwell) Caswell. She was a retired beautician and a member of the Brister Baptist Church. She was a great cook and enjoyed sharing her favorite dishes with family and friends. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Don Calvin Triplet.
She is survived by her sons, Jeff (Lee Ann) Triplet of Emerson, Jarrett (Amy) Triplet of Magnolia; grandchildren, Jeffery (Deanna) Triplet of Nashville, Arkansas and Abby Triplet of Magnolia; great-granddaughters, Leanna, Hannah, Eva, and Jessa Triplet; sisters, Evelyn (Scotty) Johnson of Walkerville, Rita (Gary) Maloch of Atlanta, TX; brother, Ronald Caswell of Emerson; very special friends, Lucy Burcham and Patricia Haltom; nieces, Noel (Paul) Brewster, Heather (Paul) Weve; nephews, Ron (Amanda) Hudson, Rory Hudson, Heath Maloch, Dennis (Michelle) Caswell, and Hal (Rhonda) Triplet.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 26 at Lewis Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Eric Goble officiating.
Burial will follow at Emerson Presbyterian Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 25 at Lewis Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Chris Burcham, Matthew Burcham, Richie Whitley, Kelly Mellow, Donnie Sneed and Dennis Caswell.
Memorials may be made to Emerson Presbyterian Cemetery, P.O. Box 275, Emerson, AR 71740.
