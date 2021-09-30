Archie Noe Traylor, 75, of Magnolia passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Funeral arrangements are pending with R.L. Reed Funeral Home LLC.
Updated: October 1, 2021 @ 12:45 am
