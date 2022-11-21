Brother Earl “Dean” Banks, son of the late Early and Emma Banks, was born in Nevada County on October 4, 1944. At an early age, Earl accepted Christ into his life at St. James AME Church in Stephens.
After graduating from Carver High School in 1962, he joined the United States Army and served in the Vietnam War from 1966-1967, upon which he received an honorable discharge.
In 1973, he joined the Camden Fire Department where he became the first African-American firefighter. During his tenure, he served as a lieutenant and captain. Mr. Earl Banks was united in holy matrimony to his wife Linda Faye on December 1, 1973, and they enjoyed 39 years of marriage. To this union, three children were born: Cardiss, Shalawn, and Kenna.
Earl was a devoted Mason of the St. John Lodge No. 456 of Stephens. He was also one of the founding members of the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 808 in Magnolia, Arkansas, where he served as a board member.
He departed this life on Monday, November 14, 2022 at his home. He was preceded in death by his parents; Linda Banks, wife; Daisy Gray, sister; and Ronnie Banks, brother.
He leaves to mourn his death his beloved mother-in-law, Mattie Harbor of Camden; three children, Cardiss Banks and Kenna Banks, both of Camden, Shalawn Moore (Arsha’ Moore) of Terrell, TX; four grandchildren, Callie Banks of Hot Springs, Sabree Banks of Camden, Kennon Banks of El Dorado, and Christian Moore of Terrell, TX; four brothers, Reverend Andrew Banks (Barbara Ann), Reverend Lessly Banks (Vanessa), Reverend Larry Banks (Cordelia), and Michael Banks; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
Visitation will be until 3 p.m. Monday at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Celebration of life services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at St. James A.M.E. Church in Stephens. Burial with military honors will follow at Seminary Cemetery in Stephens under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC. Rev. Larry Banks will be the eulogist.
A final viewing will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, the morning of services.
Due to COVID-19, masks are encouraged but not required while attending visitation or the funeral service. However, wearing masks ensures safety for yourself and others.
