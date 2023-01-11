Zachary Ryan Hoyle, 27, of Taylor passed away January 3, 2023, in Byesville, OH.
He was born January 21, 1995, in Shreveport, LA. Zac graduated from Taylor High School in 2013, North Louisiana Technical College Welding Program in 2015 and Industrial Technician Program in 2017 and was an avid hunter and gun collector.
Zac was a genuine man with a big heart. He would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it. He never met a stranger and always had time to talk or shake your hand.
He was the best storyteller, including all of the sounds, pauses, and facial expressions. He made you feel like you were there when it happened.
He loved and collected any and all types of guns. Zac was an avid hunter who enjoyed the outdoors and wildlife. He was a talented instrumentation technician and had been working out of town. Most of all he was a true friend, son, and brother.
He loved his family. Family always came first. Being a big brother to Tanner and Shaylee was his most cherished role and greatest joy.
Zac was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Gordon and Patricia Fish; and a sister, Whitley Barnard.
Zac is survived by his father, Bruce Hoyle and wife Nanette of Taylor; his mother, Shannon Fish of Benton, LA; four siblings, Shaylee Hoyle of Taylor, Tanner Hoyle of Taylor, Mallory Reeves of Little Rock, and Bradley Reeves of Taylor; maternal grandparents, Joe and Martha Hoyle of Taylor; and a host of extended family and friends.
Visitation with the family will begin at noon Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Lewis Funeral Home Chapel with a funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. with Cody Gray officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc. Burial will follow at Sharman Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to www.huntwithheart.org. In the usual Zac style casual jeans and camouflage will be the appropriate attire.
Pallbearers will be Austin Morgan, Blake Bird, Bubba Snider, Frank Cleghorn, Grady Disotell, and Luke Lane. Honorary pallbearers will be Joe Disotell and Matt Lane.
