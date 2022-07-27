Amelia LaTosha “Ms. Barbie” Hampton was born April 24, 1978, to Willie Jean Jones and the late Marzell Carter Sr. She departed this life on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs.
She was a graduate of Magnolia High School Class of 1996. At an early age, she was baptized and was a member of St. Luke Baptist Church of Magnolia. Later, she attended Church of Christ in Hot Springs, Arkansas until her health failed. She later worshipped nightly and remained faithfully online with Pastor Joyce Easter (True Worship of Waldo) until her departure.
At an early age, she united in holy matrimony with the love of her life for 25 years, Bobby Leon Hampton II. To this union, one child was born.
She was preceded in death by her father, Marzell Carter Sr.; paternal grandmother, Ruth L. Carter; paternal grandfather, Otha C. Carter; uncles, James Carter and Charles Ray Jones; maternal grandfather, Willie V. “Sweetie” Jones; maternal grandmother, Gladys Jean Jones; and stepmother, Belinda Ann Carter.
She leaves to cherish her precious memories her beloved husband, Bobby Leon Hampton II; son, Bobby Leon Hampton III (Tre) of Hot Springs; mother, Willie Jean Jones of Magnolia; mother-in-law, Linda Sims; father-in-law, William Sims,; sister-in-law, Florie (Anthony) Murray; brother-in-law, Theisom (Rachel) Sims, all of Hot Springs; sister, Raelynn Watson of Magnoli; five brothers, Marzell Carter Jr. of Colorado Springs, CO, Jermillian (Kristy) Carter, Brandon Carter, Trentice Weatherspoon Sr., and Vashunn Jackson, all of Magnolia; aunts, Dorothy Carter and Patricia Scott, both of Muskegon, MI, Rozetta Carter Davis of Greenville, SC, Glenda Parks of Elyria, OH, Andrea Walker, Rosie Young, Jessica (Terry) Martin, all of Magnolia, Judith Jones of Hope, and a special aunt, Alethea Green Morgan; uncles, Otha Ray Carter of Magnolia, Calvin (Sylvia) Carter of Chicago, John L. Carter of Muskegon, MI, Robert (Portia) Jones of Emerson, Johnny Ray Center of Pine Bluff, and L.A. Jones of Magnolia. She also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
The triumphant celebration of her life and legacy will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, July 28, 2022 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia.
Burial will follow at 23rd Psalms Cemetery under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC. Elder Larry Ferguson will be the eulogist.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask while attending visitation and the funeral service.
