Cal Williams, 61, of Dallas, formerly of Magnolia, transitioned to eternity on Saturday, August 19, 2023 in Dallas.
Cal was the son of the late L.C. Williams and the late Darlene Williams. He was born in Magnolia on April 20, 1962. He was a graduate of Magnolia High School and was a truck driver by trade.
Cal was preceded in death by his parents and four of his siblings.
He leaves cherished memories with his children, Scottie Freeman (Erica), Devoderick Freeman, Darlene Freeman, Naomi Williams and Lesscile Willliams; two grandchildren, Brayden and Jayden Freeman; one brother, Hal Williams; and three sisters, Linda Walker, Renda K. Justice and Bobbie Day, all of Magnolia.
Visitation for Cal will be from noon-4 p.m. Friday, September 1, 2023 at Henderson's Mortuary, 614 Calhoun Road, Magnolia.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, September 2, 2023 at the A.C. Henderson Memorial Chapel.
Burial will follow at Kings Hill Cemetery, Magnolia, under the direction of Henderson Funeral Service.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book.