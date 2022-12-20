James Troy Strickland was born on October 14, 1954 in McNeil to Velma Strickland and the late Wade Strickland Sr.
Brother James passed away on December 15, 2022 at the John L. McClellan VA Hospital in Little Rock.
At an early age, James accepted Jesus Christ as his personal savior and joined the St. John Baptist Church in Buckner, Arkansas. While living in Michigan, James joined the Peck Street Church of Christ.
He graduated from Magnolia High School in 1972. After graduation, James enlisted in the United States Army.
James was united in holy matrimony to the love of his life, Mary Willis-Strickland of Waldo. They were married May 31, 1981 and remained married until her passing on June 10, 2021.
James was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Strickland; father, Wade Strickland Sr.; maternal grandparents, John and Minnie Bell McGee; paternal grandparents, Rich and Rosie Strickland; sisters, Minnie Jean Strickland-Rogers and Annie Strickland-Simpson; and brother, Wade Strickland Jr.
He leaves to cherish his memories his mother, Velma Strickland of Magnolia; daughter, Kim Wesley of Magnolia; five sisters, Jessie Jamerson (Cliff Jamerson) and Angela Jenkins, both of Magnolia; Linda Jenkins and Fred Sharp of Waldo, Rosie Qualls (Alonzo Qualls) of Riverside, CA and Linette Curry (Vernon Curry) of McNeil; brothers, Randy Strickland (Betty Strickland) of El Dorado, Gary Strickland (Mary Strickland), George Jenkins and Shelia Wright of Magnolia, and Leroy Strickland of Milwaukee; two grandchildren, Ashanti Zackery and Ashaadrick Gantt; and eight great-grandchildren, JaKaidence, JaKailyn, JaKinslee, Ahmad, Makhi, JaKaiden, Ashaadrick Jr., Ayden; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Celebration of Life services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia. Burial with military honors will follow at Plainview Cemetery in Magnolia, under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
Visitation will be until 3 p.m. Tuesday at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Due to COVID-19, masks are encouraged but not required while attending visitation or the funeral service. However, wearing masks ensures safety for yourself and others.
