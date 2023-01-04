David Jefferson was born June 6, 1967 to his biological parents in Dallas. Later, David was adopted into the family of Otis and Dorothy Green, and Odell and Louie Jefferson of Magnolia. He was blessed to have two sets of parents. They gave him so much love.
David was a member of Austin Temple Church, where his parents attended. He graduated from Magnolia High School in 1985. David joined the military in 1986.
A year later, he married Paula Banks on July 17, 1987. During the 10 years of their marriage, he was serving our country. In 1995, David was released with an honorable discharge. David moved to Little Rock where he lived for many years. As his health was deteriorating, he decided to move back home to be closer to family.
David was an outgoing person that was willing to help where needed. He was a big fan of the Dallas Cowboys.
David was preceded in death by his adopted parents, grandparents and several aunts and uncles.
He leaves cherished memories with his two daughters, Kayla Jefferson of Little Rock and Keyana Jefferson of Pine Bluff; brother, Raylen (Millie) Robinson of Dallas; three grandchildren; a special cousin, Pearlie Mae, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins from Magnolia and Dallas, and friends.
A wake will be held from 3-5 p.m. Friday, January 6, 2023 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC. Cremation will follow. Dr. John Wesson will be the officiant.
Due to COVID-19, masks are encouraged but not required while attending visitation or the funeral service. However, wearing masks ensures safety for yourself and others.
