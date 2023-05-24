Gladys Emerson, 87, of Emerson passed away Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at the Christus St. Michael Health System in TEXarkana.
Gladys was born on September 28, 1935 in Haynesville, LA to the late Willie Albert and Zelma (Earnest) Burcham. She retired after many years working in the cafeteria for the Emerson Public School District.
Gladys was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Billy Wayne Emerson; siblings, Lloyd Burcham, Dickie (Debbie) Burcham, Billie Albert Burcham, Huey Grant Burcham, Dorothy Kaylor, Alma Faye Nuckols, Charlie David Burcham and Mildred Pharr; and father and mother-in-law, Red and Mary (Lee) Yates.
Gladys is survived by her children, Ernie (Lisa) Emerson, Kenny (Tina) Emerson, and Dina Emerson of Emerson; brother, Hershel “Bud” (Lucy) Burcham; sisters, Shirley (Hershell) Jones of Cotton Valley, LA, Beverly “Sissy” Hammond and Betty Schmidt of Homer, LA; sisters-in-law, Jo Burcham of Lemrick, ME and Betsy Burcham of Homer, LA; grandchildren, Josh Emerson and fiancé Lisa of Emerson, Cory (Erica) Emerson of West Monroe, Chris (Sheena) Emerson of Emerson, Courtney (Jonathan) Goble of Emerson, Phillip Emerson of Emerson, Chase Emerson of Magnolia, and Aaron (Kala) Emerson of Sarepta; great-grandchildren, Rylie Emerson, Cameron Pilgram, Daniel Lacy, Hadley Emerson, Landry Emerson, Loftin Goble, Brittan Emerson, and Adalee Emerson; and numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
A visitation will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, May 26, 2023 at the Brister Baptist Church with a funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. with Dr. Eric Goble and Rev. Barbara Lewis officiating. Burial will be in the Christies Chapel Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Josh Emerson, Cory Emerson, Aaron Emerson, Chase Emerson, Chris Emerson, and Jonathan Goble. Honorary pallbearers will be Phillip Emerson, Stephen Eubanks, Randy Johnson, Chris Burcham, and Matthew Burcham.
The family acknowledges its deepest appreciation for the compassionate care and kindness acts of love shown to their mother and family to their adopted daughter, Suzonne Loe; special friend, Ursala Hartsfield; neighbors, Rickey Pepper and David Cunningham; and the doctors and nursing staff at Christus St. Michael Health System.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Emerson Volunteer Fire Department, Christies Chapel Cemetery, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Shriners Hospital for Children, or charity of donor’s choice.