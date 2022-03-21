Dale Harwell, 86, of Magnolia passed away, Friday, March 18, 2022 at Wentworth Place in Magnolia.
He was born September 9, 1935 in Taylor to the late George Willie Harwell and Bennie Artle (Kyle) Harwell. He served his country in the United States Air Force from 1958 until 1964. He was an avid outdoorsman where he loved hunting, fishing, camping, traveling, riding motorcycles, and gardening.
Dale was preceded by his parents and a son, Douglas Scott Harwell.
He is survived by a daughter, Karen Harwell Powell and husband Mark of Jackson, LA; grandchildren, Taylor Harwell of Salt Lake City, Utah, Haley Douglas and husband Stevie of Zachary, LA, Forrest Powell and wife Emily of Baker, LA, Christian Powell and Kate Powell, both of Jackson, LA; great-grandchildren, Sadie Douglas, Sydney Douglas, Samantha Douglas, and Paris Powell; sisters, Janis Hartley of Taylor, Anita Vaughn of Bossier City, LA, and Ruth Ann Johnson of Magnolia; his children’s mother, Conne Harwell of Jackson, LA; and a host of extended family and friends.
A graveside memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Harmony Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
