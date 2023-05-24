Holloway Gantt, 91, formerly of Waldo, passed from labor to reward at Fate, TX, on Thursday, May, 18, 2023.
He was the son of the late Seymore Gantt and the late Rosie Williams Gantt, born January 9, 1932.
He was a "no nonsense" kind of man who was quick to remind you that he did not play. Yet, he was known within his family and community as a loving and caring soul.
He was preceded in death by one son, Holloway Gantt Jr.; two daughters, Earl Bell Johnson and Joyce Easter; three brothers, Joe Fred Smith, Huey P. Smith and James Smith; and one sister, Annie Bell Gantt.
He leaves cherished memories with two sons, Jerry Gantt of Waldo and Joe Gantt of Fate, TX; five daughters, Doris Moss of Waldo, Rosie Henry of Magnolia, Gloria Gantt of El Dorado, Bonnie Sue Williams of TEXarkana and Bobbie Denise Gantt of Monroe, LA; a great host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; four brothers, Louis Dean Hayes of Magnolia, Aaron C. Lambert of Waldo, Rev. Charles Gantt (Terrisa) of Waldo, and Billy Gantt of Waldo; five sisters, Lola Tucker (Travis) of Charlotte, NC, Annie Witcher (John), Delma Gantt and Dorothy Gantt, all of Waldo, Jenell Gantt of Prescott, and a very special daughter-in-love, Allie Beavers of Dallas, TX.
Public viewing and visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, May 27, 2023 at the A.C. Henderson Memorial Chapel, 614 Calhoun Road, Magnolia.
The funeral will begin promptly at 11 a.m. with the Rev. John Witcher, officiant, and the Rev. Charles Gantt, eulogist.
Burial will follow under the direction of Henderson Funeral Service.
CLICK HERE to sign the guest book at Henderson Mortuary.