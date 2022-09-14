Infant Zyheir Dwayne Mallory-Sears sweetly entered and departed this earth on September 8, 2022 at Medical Center of South Arkansas in El Dorado.
Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Kings
Hill Cemetery in Magnolia under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
A viewing will not take place.
Due to COVID-19, masks are encouraged but not required while attending visitation or the funeral service. However, wearing masks ensures safety for you and others.
