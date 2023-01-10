Charles Elwood Murphy, 76, of Carthage, TX, formerly of Magnolia, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023, at UT-Health Hospital in Tyler.
Charles was born July 7, 1946 in Magnolia. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and was a heavy equipment operator for Texas Utilities Mining Company/Luminant for 29 years.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey Elwood Murphy and Clemmie Louise (Baker) Murphy; and a brother, David Eugene Murphy.
He is survived by his wife Linda Murphy of Carthage, TXs; three daughters, Stacey Landrum and husband Mark, Christi Weaver of Carthage, and Carrie Humes and husband Brian of Long Branch, TX; grandchildren, Nicole Landrum, Kristopher Landrum, Christina Brooks and husband Houston, Staci Pargament, Brandon Weaver, Jacob Boniol and wife Mika, Cora Humes, and Hannah Worsham and husband Kolton; eight great-grandchildren; and a brother, Paul Murphy and wife Nancy.
Visitation with the family will be from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Lewis Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Shiloh Cemetery in the Lamartine Community with Bro. Andy Hawkins officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc.
